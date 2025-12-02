Today in AI | OpenAI tests ads on free version | Satya Nadella on skills required aside from AI

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

OpenAI tests ads on free ChatGPT, signalling the end of an ad-free era

OpenAI appears to be preparing a major shift in how its flagship chatbot is monetised, with reports indicating that the free version of ChatGPT may soon display advertisements. If implemented, this would mark the end of the ad-free experience that has defined the platform since its launch, as per several media reports.

As AI takes over technical tasks, Satya Nadella reveals what will define effective leadership

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella has stressed that emotional intelligence is becoming indispensable in the modern workplace as artificial intelligence assumes an ever-greater share of technical tasks.

AI-ready marketing talent sees 20 to 30 percent salary surge in 2025

Specialists with real-world deployment experience commanded premiums in the 10 to 12 lakh range. As India moves towards creating nearly four million AI jobs by 2030, companies prioritised engineers who could deliver value from day one.

How to generate real-time weather visuals with Google’s Nano Banana Pro: A guide to the top prompts

Google’s Nano Banana Pro, launched last month, has quickly earned a reputation as one of the most capable image generators and editors currently available. With seamless integration into Google Search and advanced text-rendering capabilities, the model has become a go-to tool for producing high-quality infographics in seconds.

First Published on Dec 2, 2025 5:44 PM