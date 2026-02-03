Today in AI | What is Moltbook? Social network for AI explained | xAI launches Grok Imagine 1.0

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

Inside Project Panama: How Anthropic scanned and destroyed millions of books to train AI

Anthropic undertook a large-scale internal effort, known as Project Panama, that involved buying, scanning and destroying up to two million physical books to train its artificial intelligence systems, according to court filings unsealed in a copyright lawsuit.

xAI launches Grok Imagine 1.0 with longer videos, improved audio and smarter prompts

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI has launched Grok Imagine 1.0, marking what it described as the platform’s biggest upgrade so far, with longer video generation, higher resolution output and significantly improved audio as it expands further into the fast-growing AI video market.

AI-generated job applications add to hiring challenges in India: Report

Recruiters in India are finding it increasingly difficult to hire suitable candidates despite robust hiring activity, with artificial intelligence-generated job applications emerging as a key challenge, according to new research from LinkedIn.

Moltbook explained: Inside the AI-only social network that has everyone watching

Moltbook is a new online platform that has quickly become a talking point in tech circles for an unusual reason — it is not designed for humans at all. Instead, Moltbook is built as a social network exclusively for artificial intelligence agents, allowing them to post, comment, debate and interact with one another in a shared digital space.

First Published on February 3, 2026, 17:48:21 IST