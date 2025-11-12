WhatsApp to introduce reserved usernames feature linked with Facebook and Instagram accounts

ADVERTISEMENT
WhatsApp is reportedly preparing to roll out a reserved username feature, allowing users to create unique IDs similar to their handles on Facebook and Instagram. The move marks a significant shift from phone number-based identification towards enhanced privacy and cross-platform integration within Meta’s ecosystem.
According to media reports, the feature will enable users to reserve their preferred usernames in advance, ensuring they secure their desired ID before it is taken by others. WhatsApp will also reportedly allow users to use the same username as their existing Facebook or Instagram profiles, furthering Meta’s goal of unifying its social platforms.
The feature is currently being tested in WhatsApp’s Android beta version and is expected to expand to more users over the coming months. Once introduced, users will be able to select or modify their usernames through the Profile section of the app.
The linking process between Instagram and WhatsApp usernames will be managed through Meta’s Account Centre, which handles verification and cross-platform authentication. However, username linking may fail if the system cannot verify the account or if the desired ID is already in use.
To prevent misuse, WhatsApp will block usernames containing ‘www’, ensuring that users cannot impersonate websites or online platforms. The platform will allow usernames to include letters, numbers, and special symbols, along with a unique key that can be shared with friends or verified contacts — a step aimed at reducing spam, scams and unwanted messages.
Industry observers note that WhatsApp’s upcoming username system echoes BlackBerry’s BB ID concept from years ago, which allowed messaging without sharing phone numbers. With the feature expected to roll out sometime in 2026, the update underscores Meta’s continued push towards greater interoperability and user privacy across its platforms.