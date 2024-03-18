comScore            

      Gaming

      Microsoft-backed LinkedIn to introduce gaming on the platform

      LinkedIn's annual advertising revenue increased to nearly $4 billion in 2023. The introduction of gaming experiences is to help the platform boost engagement and excitement.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 18, 2024 9:08 AM
      Microsoft-backed LinkedIn to introduce gaming on the platform
      The United States has the most LinkedIn members, followed by India and China. According to the research group Insider Intelligence, LinkedIn's annual advertising revenue increased to nearly $4 billion in 2023, up 10.1 percent. (Image source: Unsplash)

      The Microsoft-backed social media platform, LinkedIn, has plans to venture into gaming, according to a TechCrunch report. LinkedIn is a professional networking site with over one billion users. The report states that LinkedIn's intention to introduce new games experiences on the platform is in order to boost engagement and the time people are spending on the platform.

      “We’re playing with adding puzzle-based games within the LinkedIn experience to unlock a bit of fun, deepen relationships, and hopefully spark the opportunity for conversations,” a LinkedIn spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.

      The United States has the most LinkedIn members, followed by India and China. According to the research group Insider Intelligence, LinkedIn's annual advertising revenue increased to nearly $4 billion in 2023, up 10.1 percent.

      In another recent development at LinkedIn's Indian operations, Ashutosh Gupta, the India country manager and APAC head of online sales for LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, decided to leave the company at the end of April after an 11-year stint.


      Tags
      First Published on Mar 18, 2024 9:06 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      IPL 2024: Dream11 targets big growth with new campaign; can it repeat last year's 55 mn user haul?

      IPL 2024: Dream11 targets big growth with new campaign; can it repeat last year's 55 mn user haul?

      Gaming

      43 percent of real-money gamers from non-metros: Meta report

      43 percent of real-money gamers from non-metros: Meta report

      Gaming

      Krafton signs MoU with the Govt of Gujarat and TransStadia Technologies

      Krafton signs MoU with the Govt of Gujarat and TransStadia Technologies

      Gaming

      Nazara Technologies earmarks Rs 830 cr for global expansion; eyeing mergers, acquisitions in adtech, gaming, esports

      Nazara Technologies earmarks Rs 830 cr for global expansion; eyeing mergers, acquisitions in adtech, gaming, esports

      Advertising

      AnyMind's Otohiko Kozutsumi and Rubeena Singh on gaming, influencer marketing and more

      AnyMind's Otohiko Kozutsumi and Rubeena Singh on gaming, influencer marketing and more

      How it Works

      Central Consumer Protection Authority issues advisory on prohibition of endorsement of online gambling platforms

      Central Consumer Protection Authority issues advisory on prohibition of endorsement of online gambling platforms

      How it Works

      Online gaming surpassed filmed entertainment in India, touched Rs 220 billion in 2023

      Online gaming surpassed filmed entertainment in India, touched Rs 220 billion in 2023