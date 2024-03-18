Microsoft-backed LinkedIn to introduce gaming on the platform

The Microsoft-backed social media platform, LinkedIn, has plans to venture into gaming, according to a TechCrunch report. LinkedIn is a professional networking site with over one billion users. The report states that LinkedIn's intention to introduce new games experiences on the platform is in order to boost engagement and the time people are spending on the platform.

BREAKING: #LinkedIn is working on IN-APP GAMES!



There are going to be a few different games and companies will be ranked in the games based on the scores of their employees!



Pretty cool and fun, in my opinion! pic.twitter.com/hLITqc8aqw — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) March 16, 2024

“We’re playing with adding puzzle-based games within the LinkedIn experience to unlock a bit of fun, deepen relationships, and hopefully spark the opportunity for conversations,” a LinkedIn spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.

LinkedIn goes Facebook — Marcus Cvjeticanin (@mjovanc) March 16, 2024

The United States has the most LinkedIn members, followed by India and China. According to the research group Insider Intelligence, LinkedIn's annual advertising revenue increased to nearly $4 billion in 2023, up 10.1 percent.

The whole point of LinkedIn is that is free of such distractions. That would be awful and detrimental to the network's raison d'être. — Aleksandr Tiulkanov (@shadbush) March 17, 2024