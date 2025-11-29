Nodwin Gaming halts funding to Freaks 4U Gaming; subsidiary files for insolvency

Nodwin Gaming International (“Nodwin”), an esports and gaming company, has decided to cease further funding to its majority-owned subsidiary, Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH, a Berlin-based esports and gaming marketing firm. The decision was made after extensive legal and financial consultations and follows years of fulfilling financial commitments without achieving a meaningful turnaround.

According to the company’s website, Nodwin had supported Freaks 4U for several years under its limited-recourse investment strategy. However, despite additional funding, the subsidiary’s financial position failed to improve, and Nodwin stated it would be irresponsible to put further investor capital at risk. Consequently, Freaks 4U has filed for insolvency in Germany.

In response, Nodwin has fully impaired its investment in Freaks 4U in its financial statements. The company will monitor the insolvency proceedings and assist the appointed administrator in identifying potential investors who may take over all or parts of Freaks 4U’s business.

Nodwin clarified that this development does not impact its global operations, financial outlook, or those of its other subsidiaries.

Earlier this year, NODWIN Gaming International Pte Ltd (Nodwin Gaming Singapore), a wholly owned subsidiary of Nodwin Gaming, incorporated a wholly owned unit in the U.S. under the name Nodwin Gaming USA Inc., with a subscription cost of USD 90 for 9,000,000 shares at USD 0.00001 per share.

Nazara Technologies’ NODWIN Gaming also reported a 23 percent rise in third-quarter FY25 revenue, reaching Rs 165 crore.

First Published on Nov 29, 2025 9:33 AM