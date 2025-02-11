India excluded as Google expands real-money skill game ads globally

Google has updated its policy, allowing real-money games of skill such as chess, pay-to-play multiplayer games — for real-money prizes that involve an element of skill to advertise on its platforms. However, these changes will not be applicable in India. The tech giant only provides advertising services to Daily Fantasy Sports and Rummy operators. Notably, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is already investigating Google on this matter.

An email sent by the Google Ads team to advertisers (a copy of which is with Storyboard18) states, "On April 14, 2025, Google will update its Gambling and Games Policy. This update will revise country-specific guidelines for various gambling categories. These changes will be published and take effect on April 14, 2025."

The policy further states, "Any online non-casino game played for a prize or something of value, where the outcome is not determined wholly or in part by an element of chance, may require certification and compliance with additional country-specific requirements as outlined in the table below."

Examples include crane games, chess or video games, fantasy sports (unless considered gambling or unlawful under local law), and pay-to-enter multiplayer games with valuable prizes where the winner is determined by skill.

A Google spokesperson told Storboard18, "The ads policy update announced on 11 February 2025 does not change Google’s policy for gambling- and games-related advertising in India. As per current policy and practice, ads for social casino games, Daily Fantasy Sports and Rummy are permitted with prescribed limitations. We remain committed to supporting responsible gambling advertising and abiding by local gambling laws and industry standards in India."

RMG industry had condemned Google Play Store policy to include only Fantasy & Rummy, and Ads Policy to allow only Fantasy & Rummy businesses to advertise on internet. "Which effectively distorts the market as the pilot was live for only two selected categories driven by monopolistic practices."

A senior executive from RMG industry called this move unfair, "If Google is allowing ads from RMG players outside India, it should have been applicable to companies offering pay-to-play skill based games in India as well. This policy change is unfair and does not creates level playing field in the market."

The CCI had previously stated in its order, "Any unfair restrictions imposed by Google on advertisers are likely to have anti-competitive repercussions, adversely affecting their ability to compete in the marketplace."

In response to the allegations, Google informed the CCI that its Ads Policy is clear and enforced uniformly,"Google has no commercial interest in refusing ad revenue unnecessarily, and its approach reflects both its decision to mitigate legal risk and its obligation to comply with the law."

The Commission has directed the Director General to complete the investigation within 60 days and submit a consolidated report.