10 crore viewers tune in for Bigg Boss OTT, setting new record for JioCinema

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is a season of many firsts. On one hand a wild card entry lifted the winner’s trophy and on the other the season clocked unprecedented numbers in terms of viewership and engagement. The season was viewed by an audience of over 10 crore unique viewers and the show clocked nearly 3000 crore minutes of watch time. As per sources close to development, this was the second-most streamed entertainment property after IPL. The grand finale on August 14 also shattered records, ranking among the top five globally for most streamed live entertainment events, attracting 2.3 crore viewers and peaking at 72 lakh concurrency.

Engagement for the season was also at an all-time high for 24-hour live streaming ecosystem of the show with over 5.5 crore users engaging through interactive features such as multi camera feeds, audience takeovers in hype mode, meme the moment, live Chats and others.

With viewership and came advertisers. The season saw a diverse range of sponsors such as Vimal Elaichi, Too Yumm, Vicco, Chings, Paytm, Silver Coin, and Lenskart. Advertisers from various sectors, including FMCG, technology, and lifestyle, utilized JioCinema's ad-tech suite to effectively reach and engage the extensive viewer audience.

Naturally advertisers leveraged the reach to amplify their brand narratives.

“Bigg Boss has evolved into a ubiquitous phenomenon in Indian households, and our partnership with Bigg Boss OTT stands as a testament to the remarkable achievements we have accomplished. The collaboration has helped us to create a powerful and impact-driven narrative across various touch points, thus building a lasting connection with the audience,” the spokesperson for Vimal Elaichi said.

Yogesh Tewari, Vice President of Marketing at Guiltfree Industries, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group said as a brand strategy, they are always scoping for associations with big, entertaining, and new-age properties to showcase their product portfolio and partnering with Bigg Boss OTT proved to be an ideal choice.