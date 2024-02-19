comScore

28 organisations write to the European Data Protection Board to oppose Meta's subscription services

Meta's subscription privacy model worries organizations as it sets a pay-to-protect precedent.

By  Storyboard18Feb 19, 2024 12:26 PM
The 28 organisations also issued a warning that the other companies could follow suit. However, Meta defended its services, asserting compliance with EU regulations by offering customers a choice. That included paying for privacy or consent for targeted advertising.

A coalition of 28 organisations, which includes privacy advocate Max Schrems' team NOYB, the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, Wikipedia Europe and Electronic Privacy Information Centre, in a joint letter, have urged Europe’s privacy enforcers, which is the European Data Protection Board, to oppose the subscription services of Meta platforms that was launched in November 2023.

According to these organisations, the subscription services of Meta platforms make the users pay a fee to shield their privacy. Their argument is that the subscription model could be copied by the other companies.

Meta also stated that the users who opted for ad tracking receive a free service funded by advertising executives.


First Published on Feb 19, 2024 12:26 PM

