42% TMT CEOs rank GenAI among top 3 strategic priorities: Report

A survey conducted by PwC India, titled, ‘GenAI in technology, media and telecommunications (TMT): From concept to reality’, suggests that 58% of organisations in TMT consider GenAI as a long-term disruptor and acknowledge its potential for transformation within the sector. The report explores how GenAI is being used and its expected impact on TMT companies in India. The survey also focuses on GenAI’s adoption levels, use cases, implementation strategies, operational effects and potential challenges.

A majority of TMT CEOs in India have identified GenAI as one of their top five strategic priorities, with nearly 42% ranking it among their top three. CEOs in the technology sector expect significantly more disruption compared to their counterparts in the telecom and media sectors. In technology companies, 68% of respondents view GenAI as a long-term disruptive force, followed by media and entertainment at 51% and telecom at 40%.

Manpreet Singh Ahuja, TMT Sector Leader and Chief Digital Officer at PwC India, commented, “GenAI is rapidly revolutionising the TMT sector, with each industry finding unique applications for the technology. In the technology sector, GenAI is driving product development and system integration, with 80% of companies already leveraging AI solutions. Media and entertainment firms are focusing on content generation and are using GenAI to create audio, video and text, with significant implementations expected within a year, while telecom companies are utilising GenAI for real-time operational support, including automated fault detection and AI-powered digital assistance. These use cases are transforming business models, enhancing customer experiences and unlocking new efficiencies across the sector."

Key findings of the survey:

● Strategic importance of GenAI: 65% of TMT respondents have already implemented at least one GenAI application and almost half of these companies have outlined a comprehensive strategic roadmap for GenAI implementation. Within the TMT sector, the technology segment shows the highest adoption where around 80% organisations have deployed their first GenAI solution.

● Adoption by sector: Among companies which have rolled out their initial GenAI solution in the technology, media and entertainment sector, the focus is primarily on product/service enhancement, at 97% and 80% respectively, while the telecom sector emphasises cost optimisation (100%).

● Return on Investment (RoI): 40% of TMT C-suite, especially in technology and telecom (44% and 40% respectively), are already seeing the benefits of their GenAI initiatives and are on track to achieve the expected RoI. Furthermore, 32% C-suite in the technology sector expect to realise the desired RoI within the next year. However, 30% of telecom sector respondents are uncertain about when they will achieve the desired RoI.

● Challenges in adoption: As GenAI becomes more autonomous, concerns about control, safety and accountability are becoming more prominent. Companies may face significant challenges related to addressing ethical issues like bias and discrimination, preventing misuse and overuse, protecting data privacy and copyright, and ensuring transparency and explainability in complex algorithms. While 87% of organisations conduct board-level reviews, 67% acknowledge that their policy frameworks are insufficient to effectively address security concerns. Additionally, 62% of companies have increased funding for employee initiatives to promote GenAI adoption.

“The adoption of GenAI can lead to a major transformation in the telecommunications sector. By incorporating GenAI, companies will be able to improve operations and customer satisfaction. This technology is also crucial for reshaping operational structures and achieving greater efficiencies, establishing new benchmarks in customer engagement, and achieving operational flexibility within the sector” added Manpreet

The survey emphasises the importance of adopting a strategic approach for GenAI’s integration and advocates careful assessment of use cases, effective resource allocation and fostering industry collaborations to fully harness GenAI's potential.