68 percent of female respondents ranked themselves as the primary decision-maker in shopping: Report

Hybrid shopping leads with 54 percent reporting they will combine online and offline shopping, followed by 44 percent who said they would shop online only.

By  Storyboard18Nov 9, 2023 10:07 AM
A vast majority of Indian festive shoppers are willing to spend more than Rs 25,000 on festive season shopping. 66 percent plan to spend over Rs 25,000 and 33 percent plan to spend over Rs 50,000. (Image by freestocks via Unspash)

With the world changing every passing day, the Indian festive shopper has changed as well. But one thing that has remained is their love for celebration. In this report called The Marketer's Guide to the Festive Season by InMobi and Glance, emerging trends in consumer behavior this festive season and how they shape digital marketing trends for brands to follow are explored.

A vast majority of Indian festive shoppers are willing to spend more than Rs 25,000 on festive season shopping. 66 percent plan to spend over Rs 25,000 and 33 percent plan to spend over Rs 50,000.

84 percent of Indian consumers reported an increase in online shopping budgets compared to the previous year. Reduced price consciousness leads to an interest in exploring options, with 63% reporting that they know what item to buy and are only left to decide on the brand.

Hybrid shopping leads with 54 percent reporting they will combine online and offline shopping, followed by 44 percent who said they would shop online only. Unplanned shoppers are inclined to shop closer to festivals, with 58 percent planning to shop around Dusshera and Diwali, whereas about 36 percent are looking to start as early as September.

68 percent of female respondents ranked themselves on top as both the primary decision-maker and the person they are mainly shopping for.

Top categories are clothing and accessories, gadgets, home appliances, gift packs and beauty products.


First Published on Nov 9, 2023 10:03 AM

