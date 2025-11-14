72% of Indian employees faced layoffs with just 72 hours’ warning: Survey

ADVERTISEMENT
Nearly 72% of Indian employees who were recently laid off were informed of their termination within 72 hours, according to a new survey by Blind, an anonymous community platform for verified professionals. Only 18% received advance notice.
The survey—based on responses from 1,396 professionals between October 29 and November 5—found that the layoff process lacked legal compliance and humane communication practices. Employees who faced abrupt termination worked at companies including Amazon, Target and Freshworks.
About 37% were informed of their job loss over Zoom or Teams calls, while 23% received impersonal email notifications. Another 13% discovered they had been terminated only after their system access was abruptly cut off.
Only 18% of respondents said they received 1–3 months of advance notice.
The survey noted that multinational companies operating in India’s tech and services sectors often take advantage of gaps in India’s labour laws, which exclude IT and managerial staff from the “workmen’’ category. This classification allows employers to legally bypass mandatory notice periods and government approvals under the Industrial Disputes Act (IDA).