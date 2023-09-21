93 percent of Indian consumers want content surrounding online ads to appropriate: IAS

Integral Ad Science (IAS) published a brand safety survey report, ‘The State of Brand in India: A 2023 IAS Survey’. The survey decodes what Indian consumers regard as brand safe/unsafe content and the impact the ad environment has on their perceptions of brands and their advertising.

In a rapidly evolving media landscape and booming content growth, marketers are increasingly invested in protecting their brand’s reputation and allocating media budgets toward content that minimises the risk to their brand and brand safety continues to be a priority for marketers in India and across the globe.

IAS based this consumer survey on three factors:

How appropriate/ inappropriate content influences consumer perception

93 percent of Indian consumers say it is important to them that content surrounding online ads is appropriate. Indian consumers believe it is most important for social media sites to have safe and appropriate content, followed closely by news sites. In fact, 83 percent of them say that the amount of inappropriate content online has increased or increased substantially over the past year.

Violence and human rights violations, spam/ malware, and online piracy are the top content categories Indian consumers regard as inappropriate.

How perceptions of brands and advertising are related to each other

Indian consumers are most receptive to ads appearing on social media and shopping websites. When inappropriate content is near ads, brand perceptions are negatively affected. Over two-thirds of Indian consumers say they are likely to disengage from a brand whose ads appear near inappropriate content, and 68 percent say they are likely to stop using a product and/or service of a brand whose ad appears near inappropriate content.

A majority of Indian consumers hold brands accountable for the content surrounding their ads and believe that brands have an obligation to place ads in environments that are appropriate.

87 percent of Indian consumers say the content surrounding a brand’s ads is a reflection of their values.

82 percent of Indian consumers say they would trust a brand less if they advertised near inappropriate content online.

How responsible journalism and advertising on credible news sites influence brand trust

With numerous outlets publishing news every minute, consumers today are especially cautious of advertisements that appear near news topics. Indian consumers are especially sceptical of advertising around news topics. And, many consumers believe ad funding should support responsible journalism. 83 percent of them say they are likely to trust a brand whose ads appear on credible news sites.

85 percent of Indian consumers say they would feel less favourable towards brands that advertise on sites/ outlets that spread misinformation.