Ad volumes on TV see 50 percent jump in H1, Maruti Suzuki tops charts

Advertising volumes on television for the auto sector witnessed a growth of 50 percent in the first half of the calendar year (between January and June) with cars being the leading category with 49 percent share of ad volumes in the period.

According to a recently released TAM report, the auto sector had the highest share of ad volumes of 21 percent during March 2023, whereas June 2023 witnessed the lowest share of ad volumes of 12 percent.

Top categories and advertisers

Among the top 10 categories, cars dominated the charts followed by two wheelers, tyres, commercial vehicles and automotive fuel in the top five list.

The top ten advertisers for the period were Maruti Suzuki followed by TVS Motor Company, Tata Motors, Hyundai Motor India, Suzuki Motorcycle India, Renault India, Bajaj Auto, Okaya EV, Hero Motocorp and Yamaha Motor India.

The top 10 brands together added 30 percent share of ad volumes in January-June 2023 over January-June 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx was an exclusive brand and secured first position with 5 percent share of ad volumes in the first half of the current calendar year.

Some of the other top brands were Suzuki Avenis, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, TVS Apache RTR 160 4v, Hero Xoom, Kia and others.

Channel genres and time-bands

The TAM report also identified news as the leading channel genre in the auto sector during the first half of 2023, capturing 55 percent of the ad volumes share. Interestingly, the top two channel genres, news, and movies, accounted for a substantial 73 percent of the ad volumes share. Prime time emerged as the preferred time-band for advertisers, closely followed by afternoon and morning time-bands, collectively covering 56 percent of the ad volumes share.

Ad size preferences