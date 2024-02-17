comScore

Akasa Air to operate four flights a week to enhance air connectivity between Qatar and India

With this, Akasa Air becomes the first Indian airline to fly overseas in a record period of 19 months since its inception.

Since its launch in August 2022, Akasa Air has served over 7.75 million passengers and connects with 21 cities. (Representative Image via X/AkasaAir)

Akasa Air on Friday said it will operate four non-stop flights a week connecting Mumbai with Doha, March 28, 2024, thus enhancing air connectivity between Qatar and India. Bookings for flights are now open.

Since its launch in August 2022, Akasa Air has served over 7.75 million passengers and connects with 21 cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Port Blair, Ayodhya, Gwalior, Srinagar, and Doha (Qatar).

With this, Akasa Air becomes the first Indian airline to fly overseas in a record period of 19 months since its inception. The launch of operations to Qatar marks the airline’s next phase of growth aimed at taking the warm and efficient Akasa experience to the world at affordable fares, Akasa Air said in a statement.

Doha, the capital city and commercial hub of Qatar, is one of the key economic engines of the Middle East region and is also known for its cultural heritage. The city invites a blend of business, spiritual and leisure travellers from India throughout the year. The introduction of an increasing number of direct and convenient travel options will foster trade and tourism.

Vinay Dube, founder and CEO of Akasa Air, said, “We are delighted to announce our international operations with the launch of our first destination — Doha, to our growing network. The introduction of four flights a week, connecting directly with Mumbai, a key Indian commercial hub, will cater to a diverse set of travellers from the two countries, facilitating tourism, commerce and strengthening bilateral ties.”


First Published on Feb 17, 2024 11:28 AM

