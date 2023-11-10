Amazon's Great Indian Festival In Numbers: 110 cr customer visits, 40 lakh new customers

Nothing beats the Great Indian Festive season. E Commerce giant Amazon's flagship festive season sale ends today, clocking record-breaking numbers. The Great Indian Festival 2023 saw 110 crore customer visits, the highest ever the platform has seen. The sale also recorded the highest ever transactions, new launches, orders, and savings than any previous year, the e-commerce platform said in a statement. The sale, which started on October 8, ran for a month before it officially concludes on November 10.

Take a look at the highlights in numbers.

The sale also received the highest single day of Prime sign-ups in the first 48 hours.

65 percent of Prime members who shopped during the festive season, being from tier 2 & 3 cities/towns.

Over 40 lakh new customers shopped for the first time.

80 percent of new customers for Amazon India came from tier 2 and below towns with the platform delivering at least one order to more than 19,000+ pin-codes pan India.

Amazon sold 2.5x more premium smartphones as compared to last year.

60 percent were 5G ready and 70 percent of all smartphone orders came from Tier 2 and below towns.

The sale saw an all-time high in sales for large-screen TVs (55 inches and above) recording over 50 percent higher sales than 2022,

In consumer electronics and Personal computing, 3 out of 5 orders came from tier 2 and 3 cities.

AC led the growth for the appliances category with 2x growth vs rest of the appliances.

Highest ever demand observed for categories like jewelry, premium smartwatches where new launches grew at almost 5x and in appliances too, over 45 percent of the customers chose to upgrade to premium appliances.

Luxury beauty category also witnessed an up to 8x spike with increased demand for international brands within fragrances, professional beauty.

1 out of 4 premium product purchases were made on EMI, while 3 out of 4 products were sold on No Cost EMIs and Amazon Pay Later usage was 2.4x vs last year, with EMI share doubling as Amazon expanded credit to INR 1 lakh.

Over 70% of customers made use of affordable options such as INR 99 per day offer to upgrade their home to leading brands Samsung, LG, Daikin, Haier etc.