Amul’s ‘Be more Milk’ campaign reaches New York’s Times Square

FMCG brand Amul has found itself in New York’s Times Square. The brand’s latest campaign ‘Be More Milk’ is being highlighted on a billboard which is visible at Nasdaq MarketSite, stated a media report. The 15 second campaign will run 20 times an hour.

The brand took to X to announce this recent development. It read, “#Amul's #BeMoreMilk reaches Times Square, New York to celebrate the values of today's youth - pure, authentic, honest, natural, comfortable, refreshing and blends in with everyone.”

#Amul's #BeMoreMilk reaches Times Square, New York to celebrate the values of today's youth - pure, authentic, honest, natural, comfortable, refreshing and blends in with everyone. pic.twitter.com/654vyyGmZU — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) October 15, 2023

Amul is not the only brand to have featured on the Times Square billboard. Storyboard 18 earlier reported that brands like Classplus - an edtech startup, homegrown short video app Chingari, content marketplace Pepper Content and life insurance company ICICI Prudential have advertised on the Times Square billboard.

Recently, two Indian startups called Layers and Overlays run by influencer Shlok Srvastava (Tech Burner) too put up advertisements on Times Square.