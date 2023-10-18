comScore

How it Works

Amul’s ‘Be more Milk’ campaign reaches New York’s Times Square

Amul's 15 second campaign will run on a billboard at Nasdaq MarketSite 20 times every hour.

By  Storyboard18Oct 18, 2023 4:41 PM
Amul’s ‘Be more Milk’ campaign reaches New York’s Times Square
Amul is not the only brand to have featured on the Times Square billboard. Storyboard 18 earlier reported that brands like Classplus - an edtech startup, homegrown short video app Chingari, content marketplace Pepper Content and life insurance company ICICI Prudential have advertised on the Times Square billboard. (Still from the video)

FMCG brand Amul has found itself in New York’s Times Square. The brand’s latest campaign ‘Be More Milk’ is being highlighted on a billboard which is visible at Nasdaq MarketSite, stated a media report. The 15 second campaign will run 20 times an hour.

The brand took to X to announce this recent development. It read, “#Amul's #BeMoreMilk reaches Times Square, New York to celebrate the values of today's youth - pure, authentic, honest, natural, comfortable, refreshing and blends in with everyone.”

Amul is not the only brand to have featured on the Times Square billboard. Storyboard 18 earlier reported that brands like Classplus - an edtech startup, homegrown short video app Chingari, content marketplace Pepper Content and life insurance company ICICI Prudential have advertised on the Times Square billboard.

Recently, two Indian startups called Layers and Overlays run by influencer Shlok Srvastava (Tech Burner) too put up advertisements on Times Square.

As reported, “There are 238 billboards on the square. On an average, nearly 380,000 pedestrians enter Times Square, while another 115,000 drivers/passengers pass through in cars and buses each day. But the real reach is when a photo of your ad in Times Square spreads across the world through social media.”


Tags
First Published on Oct 18, 2023 4:41 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

National Skill Development Corporation partners with Coca-Cola India to launch Super Power Retailer Program

National Skill Development Corporation partners with Coca-Cola India to launch Super Power Retailer Program

How it Works

HDFC Bank's Vigil Aunty in the face of storm

HDFC Bank's Vigil Aunty in the face of storm

How it Works

77 percent are familiar with conversational AI: Accenture

77 percent are familiar with conversational AI: Accenture

How it Works

Rolls-Royce to layoff 2,500 in CEO’s ‘fit for the future’ plan

Rolls-Royce to layoff 2,500 in CEO’s ‘fit for the future’ plan

How it Works

IndiGo hopes to fly high in festive season after international route expansion

IndiGo hopes to fly high in festive season after international route expansion

How it Works

Global smartphone sales decline for the ninth consecutive quarter: Report

Global smartphone sales decline for the ninth consecutive quarter: Report

How it Works

Disney’s India hairy tale: A dive into exit speculations, negotiations, prospective buyers

Disney’s India hairy tale: A dive into exit speculations, negotiations, prospective buyers