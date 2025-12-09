Anant Ambani becomes youngest and first Asian to receive Global Humane Society’s Animal Welfare Award for his Vantara vision

“To give every life dignity, care and hope, guided by the spirit of seva," said Ambani, explaining the purpose of Vantara while stressing that conservation is a shared dharma that must be upheld.

Anant Ambani, the visionary founder of the wildlife conservation centre Vantara, has been conferred the prestigious ‘Global Humanitarian Award for Animal Welfare’ by the Global Humane Society.

The Global Humane Society, which serves as the international brand of the American Humane Society, the oldest national humane organisation in the United States and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare, presented the award to Anant Ambani at an international event dedicated to wildlife protection.

His recognition is particularly historic, as he is the youngest ever and the first Asian to receive this award. Regarded widely as one of the foremost global recognitions in conservation, the award is reserved for individuals whose lifelong commitment has generated transformative, global impact for both animals and people.

Ambani was specifically acknowledged for his visionary leadership in establishing Vantara. The award recognises his commitment to evidence-based welfare programmes, science-led conservation initiatives, and sustained efforts aimed at protecting vulnerable species across the globe. His work is actively shaping the future of conservation not only in India but around the world.

Upon receiving the honour, he thanked the organisation stating that for him the award reaffirms the timeless principle of sarva bhuta hita, meaning the wellbeing of all beings.

“To give every life dignity, care and hope, guided by the spirit of seva," said Ambani, explaining the purpose of Vantara while stressing that conservation is a shared dharma that must be upheld. “Animals teach us balance, humility and trust. Through Vantara, our purpose is to give every life dignity, care and hope, guided by the spirit of seva. Conservation is not for tomorrow; it is a shared dharma we must uphold today."

At the core of this recognition is Vantara, a facility that Global Humane Society President and CEO Dr Robin Ganzert described as “more than a rescue centre, it is a sanctuary of healing".

Ganzert said Vantara has redefined what is achievable in large-scale rescue, rehabilitation, and comprehensive species preservation, adding that the ambition, scale, and heart behind it have established a new benchmark for what modern animal welfare can resemble. Ambani has committed to elevating Vantara through programmes that set a new global standard for compassion, she said.

“Vantara receiving the Global Humane Certified™ distinction reflected not only excellence in care, but a profound dedication to giving every animal dignity, healing and hope. And there is no greater champion of that vision than Mr. Anant Ambani, whose leadership has set a new global standard for compassion in action," Ganzert said.

“Vantara represents one of the most extraordinary commitments to animal welfare anywhere in the world… it is more than a rescue centre, it is a sanctuary of healing. The ambition, scale, and heart behind Vantara have set a new benchmark for what modern animal welfare can look like."

She said Vantara operates using a unique, science-led pathway for wildlife conservation, integrating ex situ care (support provided outside an animal’s natural habitat) with in situ protection (efforts carried out within native ecosystems).

This comprehensive approach allows Vantara to focus its work on safeguarding threatened species, restoring declining populations, and advancing science-based programmes, she said. These initiatives support the reintroduction of endangered and even extinct-in-the-wild animals back to their natural environments, contributing significantly to global biodiversity, she added.

First Published on Dec 9, 2025 1:58 PM