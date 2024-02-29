comScore            

Anant Ambani pre-wedding celebrations start with Anna Seva

Ahead of the pre-wedding celebrations from March 1-3, Ambani family embarked on Anna Seva in villages near located around Reliance’s Jamnagar township.

By  Storyboard18Feb 29, 2024 8:37 AM
The Ambani family follows the principle of 'Manav seva hi Madhav seva', meaning service to humanity is service to God. In honour of this, they begin every occasion in their family by providing for and serving people and reinforcing their commitment to the community. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

The Anna Seva is set to benefit 51,000 local residents and will continue for the next few days in villages in and around Jamnagar. Today, the family members, including Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Viren Merchant, Shaila Merchant, and Radhika’s grandmother kickstarted the Anna Seva practice in Jogvad, near Jamnagar.

They personally served traditional Gujarati dinner items to the community from nearby villages and sought their blessings.

The attendees were also invited to the traditional folk music format Dayaro and treated to a captivating performance by noted Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi after dinner.


First Published on Feb 29, 2024 8:32 AM

