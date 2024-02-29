Anant Ambani pre-wedding celebrations start with Anna Seva

The Ambani family follows the principle of 'Manav seva hi Madhav seva', meaning service to humanity is service to God. In honour of this, they begin every occasion in their family by providing for and serving people and reinforcing their commitment to the community.

The Anna Seva is set to benefit 51,000 local residents and will continue for the next few days in villages in and around Jamnagar. Today, the family members, including Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Viren Merchant, Shaila Merchant, and Radhika’s grandmother kickstarted the Anna Seva practice in Jogvad, near Jamnagar.

They personally served traditional Gujarati dinner items to the community from nearby villages and sought their blessings.