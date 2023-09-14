Apple to produce iPhone 15 Plus from next quarter in India; imports to meet festive demand

Apple is planning to locally produce the iPhone 15 Plus in India in the next quarter, following the successful production of the lower base model of the series in the country. The production of the iPhone 15 Plus is expected to start in the next quarter at Foxconn's plant near Chennai, the Economic Times reported, citing two industry executives familiar with the plans. Apple aims to double its sales in India in the next quarter by offering the new iPhone models and price cuts on existing models, making it a potentially record-breaking sales quarter for the company in India.

Moneycontrol couldn’t verify the report independently.

Notably, Apple on September 12 rolled out the iPhone 15 series at a time when the overall smartphone market is facing headwinds, but the Cupertino-based company’s iPhone remains popular, particularly in markets like India. The iPhone continues to enjoy popularity due to its brand value, ecosystem, and the preference of Gen Z consumers worldwide.

Apple has initiated commercial production of the iPhone 15 at the Foxconn facility in India. This marks the first time that an iPhone assembled in India will be available for sale at the launch stage. However, the local manufacturing capacity for the iPhone 15 is still limited, and to meet the demand during the upcoming festive season, Apple will continue importing devices from its primary production hub in China, the report said.

“iPhone 15 Plus will be the next in line for assembling in India. It will take shape in October-December and will be the fastest manufacturing rollout for a higher-priced model in India,” the financial daily quoted one of the executives as saying. Apple has been expanding its local manufacturing efforts in India and currently produces iPhone 14, 14 Plus, and 13 models in the country.

Apple plans to import the iPhone 15 Plus model into India until local production begins. However, the ultra-premium iPhone Pro series will not be locally produced in India. As a result, Apple has considered the 22 percent import duties on smartphones and the rupee's depreciation when determining its pricing strategy for India. This has led to the new iPhones being priced among the highest globally in the Indian market.