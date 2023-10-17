comScore

How it Works

Apple's iPhone no longer commands the highest smartphone market share in China, say analysts

China accounts for nearly one-fifth or 19% of Apple's overall sales and is its most significant overseas market.

By  CNBC - TV18Oct 17, 2023 10:27 AM
Apple's iPhone no longer commands the highest smartphone market share in China, say analysts
China accounts for nearly one-fifth or 19% of Apple's overall sales and is its most significant overseas market. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Apple's iPhone no longer has the biggest market share in China's smartphone market, according to Jefferies analysts. That position has now been taken up by Huawei.

China's Smartphone sales have grown positively year-on-year driven mainly by double-digit growth in Android device sales led by Huawei, Xiaomi and Honor devices. On the other hand, Apple's iPhone has seen a double-digit decline in sales, while volume growth year-on-year has been negative since the iPhone 15 launched.

“We believe weak demand in China would eventually lead to lower-than-expected global shipments of iPhone 15 in 2023,” the analysts wrote, adding that the trend suggests the iPhone will “lose” to Huawei next year, said the Jefferies note.

China accounts for nearly one-fifth or 19% of Apple's overall sales and is its most significant overseas market.

Jefferies analysts believe that while discounts on iPhones, excluding the iPhone 15 models, have been stable, while the average discount for Android is "not too high."

They also noted that the resale iPhone 15 devices are all trading at discounts to their official selling prices, reflecting the weak demand in China.

On Monday, analysts at Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apple to $210 from $215 earlier, saying that they are now "more guarded" about the company's December quarter because of supply headwinds. They also cut iPhone expectations for the quarter by 8%.

The Morgan Stanley analysts said they will be watching Apple’s total revenue, services revenue growth, gross margin and revenue growth in China from its September quarter, but that the December quarter guide "is what will matter most." Shares of Apple ended flat on Monday.


Tags
First Published on Oct 17, 2023 10:27 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath marks first venture into sports industry; invests in Game Theory

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath marks first venture into sports industry; invests in Game Theory

How it Works

Business travel gateway between Asia and Australia soars; opportunities for Australia lie in ASEAN region

Business travel gateway between Asia and Australia soars; opportunities for Australia lie in ASEAN region

How it Works

YouTube says it has not detected child abuse content after MeitY notice

YouTube says it has not detected child abuse content after MeitY notice

How it Works

Zee, SUN TV continued to face pressure in September quarter due to weak ad spends

Zee, SUN TV continued to face pressure in September quarter due to weak ad spends

How it Works

Los Angeles 2028 Olympics: IOC Session approves inclusion of cricket, four more sports

Los Angeles 2028 Olympics: IOC Session approves inclusion of cricket, four more sports

How it Works

India records highest ever passenger vehicles sales in September quarter, shows SIAM data

India records highest ever passenger vehicles sales in September quarter, shows SIAM data

How it Works

68 per cent women take charge of festive shopping; 27 percent have more savings leading up to this festive season

68 per cent women take charge of festive shopping; 27 percent have more savings leading up to this festive season