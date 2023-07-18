Ashish Chanchlani becomes India's top influencer on Meta's Threads: Report

Popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has become the most followed Indian influencer on Meta's new Twitter-like platform - Threads. Chanchlani's journey to stardom began on Vine, where he quickly gained followers and fame with his comedic content, earning the moniker "Ashish Chanchlani Vines". His popularity also spread to Instagram and eventually YouTube.

With 14.5 million followers on Instagram and 29 million subscribers on YouTube, Chanchlani holds a prominent position in the top influencer line-up, appealing to audiences across demographics.

Indian influencers set up Threads as soon as the platform was launched. The platform has emphasised on authentic and relatable content that seems to have resonated with both content creators and audiences, promoting an organic growth of influence.

