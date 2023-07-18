comScore

How it Works

Ashish Chanchlani becomes India's top influencer on Meta's Threads: Report

CarryMinati and Triggered Insaan follow next on the list.

By  Storyboard18Jul 18, 2023 1:40 PM
Ashish Chanchlani becomes India's top influencer on Meta's Threads: Report
With 14.5 million followers on Instagram and 29 million subscribers on YouTube, Ashish Chanchlani holds a prominent position in the top influencer line-up, appealing to audiences across demographics.

Popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has become the most followed Indian influencer on Meta's new Twitter-like platform - Threads. Chanchlani's journey to stardom began on Vine, where he quickly gained followers and fame with his comedic content, earning the moniker "Ashish Chanchlani Vines". His popularity also spread to Instagram and eventually YouTube.

With 14.5 million followers on Instagram and 29 million subscribers on YouTube, Chanchlani holds a prominent position in the top influencer line-up, appealing to audiences across demographics.

Indian influencers set up Threads as soon as the platform was launched. The platform has emphasised on authentic and relatable content that seems to have resonated with both content creators and audiences, promoting an organic growth of influence.

Twitter’s rival Threads by Instagram made some big headlines recently. Threads became the fastest growing app as it registered over 100 million users in the first five days of its launch. It’s still early days to predict if brands will aggressively start Thread-ing. But, according to a report by CNBC, Threads is already seeing a drop in daily user numbers. Not just that but the time users are spending on the app is also on the decline.


Tags
First Published on Jul 18, 2023 12:18 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Explained: Why BTS’ Jung Kook is a smart marketer

Explained: Why BTS’ Jung Kook is a smart marketer

How it Works

Data protection bill may empower users to ask platforms to delete all of their data

Data protection bill may empower users to ask platforms to delete all of their data

How it Works

Caution: Adalytics report on Google’s TrueView triggers caution among Indian media buyers and advertisers

Caution: Adalytics report on Google’s TrueView triggers caution among Indian media buyers and advertisers

How it Works

Pullela Gopichand: No backup plan for many players, need to secure them through sponsorships and jobs

Pullela Gopichand: No backup plan for many players, need to secure them through sponsorships and jobs

How it Works

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: FanCode secures exclusive digital rights for India

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: FanCode secures exclusive digital rights for India

How it Works

“Will request GST council to reconsider tax on online gaming,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar at CNN-News18 Town Hall

“Will request GST council to reconsider tax on online gaming,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar at CNN-News18 Town Hall

How it Works

Explained: Into real money games? This is how 28 percent GST will impact you

Explained: Into real money games? This is how 28 percent GST will impact you