Delhi High Court orders Ashneer Grover to take down defamatory tweet against SBI chairman, BharatPe

The Delhi High Court has instructed formed BharatPe managing director Ashneer Grover to take down his tweet against the company within a timeframe of 48 hours. The court has also informed Grover to delete his tweet where he called the SBI chairman “petty people,” reported Hindustan Times.

The High Court in its order, said that Grover cannot destroy BharatPe’s reputation and his tweet against the SBI chairman was “completely avoidable,” as per reports.

The tweet against BharatPe’s chairperson, who is the former SBI chairman was nothing but innuendo towards him, the court added.