BARC India revenue slips 6% to ₹305 crore in FY25

The television audience measurement body’s profit also fell sharply by 18.44% to ₹15.7 crore, compared to ₹19.25 crore in FY24

By  Storyboard18Oct 30, 2025 10:52 AM
In August 2025, Gaurav Banerjee, Managing Director and CEO of Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), was appointed as the new chairman of BARC India.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, the television viewership measurement body, has reported a decline in both revenue and profit for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, according to data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

BARC India’s revenue from sales of services stood at ₹296.96 crore in FY25, down 6.77% from ₹318.53 crore in the previous year. The company’s profit also fell sharply by 18.44% to ₹15.7 crore, compared to ₹19.25 crore in FY24.

In FY23, the profit was significantly higher at ₹33.57 crore.

The council’s total revenue slipped 6.12% to ₹305.22 crore in FY25 from ₹325.11 crore a year earlier, while total expenses were reduced marginally by 5.62% to ₹282.9 crore from ₹299.75 crore in FY24.

BARC India, jointly owned by the Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF), the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), and the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), serves as the official industry body responsible for television audience measurement in India.

In August 2025, Gaurav Banerjee, Managing Director and CEO of Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), was appointed as the new chairman of BARC India. He succeeded Shashi Sinha, Executive Chairman of IPG Mediabrands India, who held the position for over three years.


First Published on Oct 30, 2025 10:52 AM

