comScore

How it Works

BCCI invites bids for official partner rights in upcoming IPL season

The RFQ will be available for purchase till February 19, 2024.

By  Storyboard18Jan 30, 2024 10:35 AM
BCCI invites bids for official partner rights in upcoming IPL season
BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason. (Image sourced via BCCI website)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the commencement of the Request for Quotation (RFQ) process for acquiring the Official Partner Rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“The Governing Council of the IPL invites bids from reputed entities for acquiring the Official Partner Rights for the Indian Premier League,” said the notice from BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Request for Quotation’ (“RFQ”) document which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 5 lakh plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The RFQ will be available for purchase till February 19, 2024.

“Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the RFQ. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the RFQ and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the RFQ does not entitle any person to bid.

The attention of the interested parties is brought to Annexure B which details certain brand categories in which the interested party cannot bid,” said the notice.

BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason.


Tags
First Published on Jan 30, 2024 10:10 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Indian households spent around four hours per day streaming their favourite movies, cricket matches, etc through Fire TV: Report

Indian households spent around four hours per day streaming their favourite movies, cricket matches, etc through Fire TV: Report

How it Works

IKEA launches ecommerce deliveries across 62 districts in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh

IKEA launches ecommerce deliveries across 62 districts in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh

How it Works

Gillette India records sales worth Rs 639 crore

Gillette India records sales worth Rs 639 crore

How it Works

Budget 2024: FMCG majors Parle, Godrej and Adani Wilmar share budget expectations

Budget 2024: FMCG majors Parle, Godrej and Adani Wilmar share budget expectations

How it Works

HC upholds anti-profiteering clause in GST law; setback for HUL, ITC, Reckitt, Nestle and others

HC upholds anti-profiteering clause in GST law; setback for HUL, ITC, Reckitt, Nestle and others

How it Works

Vodafone Idea narrows Q3 losses to Rs 6,986 crore

Vodafone Idea narrows Q3 losses to Rs 6,986 crore

How it Works

Zee - Sony Merger collapse: Emergency arbitration in Singapore, hearing tomorrow

Zee - Sony Merger collapse: Emergency arbitration in Singapore, hearing tomorrow