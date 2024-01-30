BCCI invites bids for official partner rights in upcoming IPL season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the commencement of the Request for Quotation (RFQ) process for acquiring the Official Partner Rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“The Governing Council of the IPL invites bids from reputed entities for acquiring the Official Partner Rights for the Indian Premier League,” said the notice from BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Request for Quotation’ (“RFQ”) document which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 5 lakh plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The RFQ will be available for purchase till February 19, 2024.

“Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the RFQ. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the RFQ and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the RFQ does not entitle any person to bid.

The attention of the interested parties is brought to Annexure B which details certain brand categories in which the interested party cannot bid,” said the notice.