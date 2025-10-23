Bhai Dooj delivers ₹22,000 cr economic boost, Swadeshi goods see 50% spike: CAIT

ADVERTISEMENT
The auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj has injected a significant wave of capital into the domestic economy this year, with an estimated ₹22,000 crore in trade generated nationwide, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). The festival, marking the special bond between siblings, has not only strengthened familial ties but also served as a powerful engine for India’s non-corporate retail sector.
Delhi, the national capital, emerged as a major consumption hub, contributing nearly ₹2,800 crore to this massive festive turnover. Markets across major metropolitan areas—including Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, and Indore—reported heavy footfall as consumers flocked to purchase gifts, sweets, and ritual items.
The strong festive cheer translated into a booming business across several key consumer categories. CAIT reported a sharp spike in demand for:
Consumables: Sweets and dry fruits saw particularly high sales.
Lifestyle: Garments and sarees, jewellery and accessories.
Durables: Electronics and home appliances.
Gifting: Pre-packaged gift hampers.
The business surge was not limited to retail products. The service sector also reported a significant uptick, with travel, cab services, restaurants, and hotels all registering higher business activity, reflecting increased family gatherings and mobility during the festival.
'Swadeshi' Goods Sales Jump by 50%
A notable trend highlighted by the CAIT report is the growing consumer preference for domestic products. CAIT stated that sales of Swadeshi goods rose by nearly 50 per cent compared to last year. This surge in demand for traditional sweets, handcrafted gifts, dry fruits, and handloom garments strongly supports the government’s 'Vocal for Local' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) initiatives.
Praveen Khandelwal, Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk and National Secretary General of CAIT, emphasized the festival’s dual role. "Bhai Dooj is not merely a family festival; it is the very soul of Indian culture that reinforces the spirit of love, sacrifice, and respect within familial relationships," he said.
Highlighting the economic dimension, Khandelwal added, "This year’s celebrations have actively supported our national goal, as traders encouraged the sale of indigenous products. This massive turnover showcases the resilience of India's non-corporate and non-agricultural sector, which plays a vital role in driving the country’s growth."
CAIT believes that traditional festivals like Bhai Dooj are crucial not just for social harmony but for rejuvenating India’s traditional market culture by inspiring consumers to actively choose Swadeshi products, thereby strengthening the spirit of economic self-reliance.