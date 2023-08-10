comScore

How it Works

Bombay High Court dismisses Axis Finance's plea involving Zee

Axis Finance Limited had initially filed a commercial summary suit against ZEEL's promoter Subhash Chandra amongst others.

By  Tasmayee Laha RoyAug 10, 2023 10:16 AM
Bombay High Court dismisses Axis Finance's plea involving Zee
In the said application, Axis Finance Limited was represented by MDP & Partners. Subhash Chandra Goenka was represented by ANB Legal. ZEEL was represented by Trilegal and Essel Mauritius was represented by HN Legal. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Axis Finance's plea to include Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), Essel Mauritius, and Culver Max Entertainment (Sony) as parties in its commercial summary suit against ZEEL's promoter Subhash Chandra and others has been rejected by the Bombay High Court.

Axis Finance Limited had initially filed a commercial summary suit No. 14 of 2021, against Chandra amongst others. In the said commercial summary suit, Axis Finance Limited had preferred an application for interim reliefs in the nature of attachment before judgment against Subhash Chandra.

They aimed to reclaim a sum of Rs146 crore from Chandra.

After hearing the parties, the Bombay High Court rejected the said application preferred by Axis Finance Limited by its order dated 16th March 2021, as the same was devoid of any merits.

In its order dated 16th March 2021, the Bombay High Court had observed that Subhash Chandra was not party to the loan agreement or the securities created towards the loan agreement. Thus, the court had refused to grant any reliefs in favour of Axis Finance Limited

As Axis Finance Limited failed to obtain any relief in the Commercial Summary Suit, Axis Finance Limited filed Commercial Suit No.252 of 2022, before the Bombay High Court.

In the said Commercial Suit, Axis Finance Limited had also preferred an application seeking urgent reliefs. However, in the order dated 9th November 2022, Bombay High Court had refused to grant any reliefs in favour of Axis Finance Limited.

In the order dated 9th November 2022, the Bombay High Court had observed that Axis Finance Limited had not made out any prima facie case and was seeking reliefs against a Mauritius entity being Essel Mauritius, who was not even a party to the said Commercial Suit.

Thus, the court had refused to grant any reliefs in favour of Axis Finance Limited. Axis Finance Limited had challenged the said order in an appeal being Commercial Appeal (L) No. 36499 of 2022, before the Division Bench of the Bombay High Court.

However, Axis Finance Limited failed to obtain any reliefs in the commercial appeal and the Commercial Appeal was disposed-off by an order dated 12th June 2023, passed by the Hon’ble Bombay High Court.

Following the dismissal of its commercial appeal, Axis Finance Limited had pressed the aforesaid application seeking impleadment of ZEEL as well as their Mauritius Entities as parties to the commercial suit. However, Bombay High Court dismissed the said application.

In the said application, Axis Finance Limited was represented by MDP & Partners. Subhash Chandra Goenka was represented by ANB Legal. ZEEL was represented by Trilegal and Essel Mauritius was represented by HN Legal.


Tags
First Published on Aug 10, 2023 10:16 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

OTTs respond to I&B minister's concerns on content regulation through IAMAI and IDMIF

OTTs respond to I&B minister's concerns on content regulation through IAMAI and IDMIF

How it Works

Broadcasters' body NBF raises concerns over weekly news ratings suspension, urges MIB intervention

Broadcasters' body NBF raises concerns over weekly news ratings suspension, urges MIB intervention

How it Works

Disney+ Hotstar loses 12.5 million subscribers in its biggest-ever quarterly drop

Disney+ Hotstar loses 12.5 million subscribers in its biggest-ever quarterly drop

How it Works

How brands are combating inflated numbers by social media influencers

How brands are combating inflated numbers by social media influencers

How it Works

YouTube turns 15 in India, shares top creator trends

YouTube turns 15 in India, shares top creator trends

How it Works

Centre mulling increasing filming incentives for global production, says I&B secretary

Centre mulling increasing filming incentives for global production, says I&B secretary

How it Works

28% GST impact: Mobile Premier League lays off 350 employees

28% GST impact: Mobile Premier League lays off 350 employees