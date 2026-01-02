Britannia Industries receives ₹108.5 Cr GST demand order from Chennai tax authority

Britannia Industries Ltd on Thursday said it has received a tax demand order from the Office of the Principal Commissioner of Central Goods and Services Tax and Central Excise, Chennai North Commissionerate, Tamil Nadu.

The order, issued by the Additional Commissioner of CGST and Central Excise, pertains to an amount determined as payable under Section 74 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. According to the company’s regulatory disclosure, the proceedings relate to the alleged incorrect availment of input tax credit over a six-year period spanning FY 2018–19 to FY 2023–24.

Also read: TVS Motor Company reports 50 per cent jump in December sales to 4.81 lakh units

The tax authorities have raised a demand of ₹108.50 crore, along with an equivalent penalty, in addition to applicable interest. Britannia said the order was uploaded on the GST portal and communicated to the company via a system-generated email received at 10:28 pm IST on December 31, 2025.

In its statement, Britannia Industries said the order does not have any significant impact on its financial position, operations, or other business activities. The company also noted that the order is appealable and that it will take appropriate steps, including pursuing legal remedies available under the GST framework.

Also read: India’s tech hiring slips to near five-year low as 2026 begins: Report

Following the disclosure, shares of Britannia Industries Ltd ended lower on the BSE, closing at ₹5,999.00, down ₹32.00, or 0.53%, for the session.

First Published on Jan 2, 2026 11:41 AM