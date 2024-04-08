Broadband subscribers increases from 911.03 million to 916.77 million in a month

As per the information received from 1,132 operators in February, 2024, in comparison to 1129 Operators in January 2024, the total Broadband Subscribers increased from 911.03 million at the end of January-24 to 916.77 million at the end of February-24 with a monthly growth rate of 0.63%

Top five service providers constituted 98.35% market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of February-24. These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd 478.51 million, Bharti Airtel 269.63 million, Vodafone Idea 126.56 million, BSNL 24.67 million and Atria Convergence 2.24 million.

As on 29th February, 2024, the top five Wired Broadband Service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd 10.92 million, Bharti Airtel 7.61 million, BSNL 3.97 million, Atria Convergence Technologies 2.24 million and Oneott Intertainment Limited 1.26 million.

The top five Wireless Broadband Service providers were Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd 467.59 million, Bharti Airtel 262.03 million, Vodafone Idea 126.55 million, BSNL 20.70 million and Intech Online Pvt. Ltd. 0.24 million.

Wireline subscribers increased from 32.54 million at the end of January-24 to 33.10 million at the end of February-24. Net increase in the wireline subscriber base was 0.56 million with a monthly rate of growth 1.73%. The share of urban and rural subscribers in total wireline subscribers were 91.50% and 8.50% respectively at the end of February, 2024.

The Overall Wireline Tele-density in India increased from 2.33% at the end of January-24 to 2.37% at the end of February-24. Urban and Rural Wireline Tele-density were 6.10% and 0.31% respectively during the same period. BSNL, MTNL and APSFL, the three PSUs access service providers, held 28.18% of the wireline market share as on 29th February, 2024.

Total wireless subscribers increased from 1,160.71 million at the end of January-24, to 1,164.64 million at the end of February-24, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.34%. Wireless subscription in urban areas increased from 633.96 million at the end of Jan-24 to 636.11 million at the end of Feb-24 and wireless subscription in rural areas also increased from 526.75 million to 528.53 million during the same period. Monthly growth rate of urban and rural wireless subscription was 0.34% and 0.34% respectively.

The Wireless Tele-density in India increased from 83.05% at the end of January-24 to 83.27% at the end of February-24. The Urban Wireless Teledensity increased from 127.79% at the end of January-24 to 128.03% at the end of February-24 and Rural Tele-density also increased from 58.43% to 58.61% during the same period. The share of urban and rural wireless subscribers in total number of wireless subscribers was 54.62% and 45.38% respectively at the end of February-24.

As on 29th February, 2024, the private access service providers held 92.05% market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 7.95%.

Except Haryana, Kerala, J & K and Kolkata, all other service areas have showed growth in their wireless subscribers during the month of February-24.

The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,193.25 million at the end of January-24 to 1,197.75 million at the end of February-24, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.38%. Urban telephone subscription increased from 663.72 million at the end of January-24 to 666.40 million at the end of February-24 and the rural subscription also increased from 529.53 million to 531.35 million during the same period.