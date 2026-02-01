Budget 2026-27: I&B ministry settles at ₹4,552 cr after last year’s spending surge

In comparison, BE 2025-26 had provided ₹6,038.34 crore under revenue expenditure, reflecting elevated spending requirements during that fiscal year.

The Union Budget for 2026-2027 has pegged the total allocation for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) at ₹4,551.94 crore. The latest fiscal roadmap reflects a strategic focus on revenue-heavy operational spending while significantly rationalizing the total outlay from the previous year’s mid-year spending surge.

The Fiscal Blueprint

The ministry’s allocation is largely directed toward maintaining existing broadcasting and information infrastructure.

Revenue Expenditure: ₹4,494.56 crore, representing the bulk of the ministry's financial commitment

Capital Expenditure: ₹57.38 crore, allocated for the creation and modernization of physical assets.

While the capital outlay remains a small fraction of the total, it marks an increase from the initial ₹43.79 crore budgeted at the start of the 2025-26 fiscal year, signaling a consistent, albeit cautious, push toward infrastructure upgrades.

Year-on-Year Trend: Recovery and Realignment

The 2026-27 allocation of ₹4,551.94 crore represents a 4.4% increase over the initial 2025-26 Budget Estimate (BE) of ₹4,358.38 crore. However, a broader analysis reveals a significant "cooling off" from the Revised Estimate (RE) of ₹6,103.02 crore for 2025-26.

The ₹1,551.08 crore reduction from the previous year’s revised figures suggests that the government has moved to normalize spending after a high-intensity year for public broadcasting and information dissemination.

The budget provides specific support for the ministry's core administrative and policy-making functions.

Sectoral Breakdown: The Secretariat's budget includes ₹123.38 crore in revenue and ₹18.03 crore in capital outlay, maintaining a steady pace compared to the previous year's revised Secretariat budget of ₹138.77 crore.

The Wider Context

The I&B Ministry’s budget is part of a total central government expenditure of ₹53.47 lakh crore for the 2026-27 period. In a landscape where fiscal consolidation is a priority, the ministry's budget reflects a "status quo plus" approach—ensuring that baseline operations are funded above previous initial estimates while avoiding the aggressive mid-year expansions seen in the preceding cycle.

Industry experts view the emphasis on revenue expenditure as a clear signal that the ministry’s primary objective for the coming year will be the effective management and operation of its vast media and broadcasting networks.

First Published on February 1, 2026, 15:26:39 IST