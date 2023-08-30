comScore

Burger King's motion denied by US judge in ongoing lawsuit

Burger King's defence in the case is that there was never an obligation to deliver the sandwich in the exact same size as it was depicted in pictures.

By  Storyboard18Aug 30, 2023 6:19 PM
Burger King's motion denied by US judge in ongoing lawsuit
Burger King is not the only company fighting such a lawsuit. Fast food joints like McDonald’s and Wendy’s too are defending themselves against a lawsuit of similar nature. (Representative Image: Josue Canales Tecuatl)

Unfavourable news for Burger King. A US judge has denied the fast food restaurant’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit claiming that it cheated customers by presenting its Whopper sandwich as larger than its actual size.

However, Burger King countered that there was never an obligation to deliver the sandwich in the exact same size as depicted in the pictures. Further, the judge also dismissed claims based on television and online commercials where the company promised a particular burger size and patty weight but failed to keep to it.

Burger King is not the only company fighting such a lawsuit. Fast food joints like McDonald’s and Wendy’s too are defending themselves against a lawsuit of similar nature.


First Published on Aug 30, 2023 6:19 PM

