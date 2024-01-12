comScore

How it Works

Capgemini and Albertsons Media Collective announce agreement for media planning, media operations and content creation

As part of the partnership, Capgemini will implement technology to automate and enhance operations for media planning, activation workflows and creative versioning, as well as insights for live campaign optimizations.

By  Storyboard18Jan 12, 2024 1:24 PM
Capgemini and Albertsons Media Collective announce agreement for media planning, media operations and content creation
Capgemini anticipates that leveraging digital technologies will enable Albertsons Media Collective and its clients to achieve a 20 percent faster speed to market. Ad. (Representative Image: Pablo Zuchero via Unsplash)

Albertsons Media Collective, the retail media arm for Albertsons Companies, Inc and Capgemini have announced a new agreement for media planning, media operations and content creation.

As its global business partner, Albertsons Media Collective will leverage Capgemini’s intelligent process automation technology, underpinned by robotic process automation (RPA) and generative artificial intelligence (AI), to unlock deep learning insights for media planning and real-time creative optimizations. As part of the partnership, Capgemini will implement technology to automate and enhance operations for media planning, activation workflows and creative versioning, as well as insights for live campaign optimizations.

“The advertising industry is ripe with potential to integrate AI, and we see a massive opportunity to leverage process automation to streamline our workflows, drive enhanced campaign performance and accelerate speed to market,” said Kristi Argyilan, SVP of Retail Media for Albertsons Media Collective. “Partnering with a digital transformation pioneer like Capgemini will enable us to empower our employees to focus their time on higher level tasks, while simultaneously providing more flexibility, efficiency and performance for our clients.”

Capgemini anticipates that leveraging digital technologies will enable Albertsons Media Collective and its clients to achieve a 20 percent faster speed to market. Additionally, the collaboration with Capgemini enables Albertsons Media Collective to provide its clients with greater flexibility, efficiencies and campaign performance.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Albertsons Media Collective, to deliver on their priority business outcomes accelerating speed to market and bringing brands and customers together efficiently,” said Ted Levine, Managing Director of Consumer Products, Retail and Services for Capgemini Americas. “By leveraging digital and AI technology to keep a pulse on ever-evolving shifts in consumer behavior, Albertsons Media Collective can enable brands to pivot their strategies in real-time and adjust to changing consumer preferences.”


Tags
First Published on Jan 12, 2024 1:24 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Glittering World Cup run brings mega endorsement deals for Mohd Shami

Glittering World Cup run brings mega endorsement deals for Mohd Shami

How it Works

Keyword blocklists prevent brands from reaching more audiences; impacts efforts to be more inclusive

Keyword blocklists prevent brands from reaching more audiences; impacts efforts to be more inclusive

How it Works

Cracking down on misleading ads: Government to introduce guidelines to curb environmental greenwashing

Cracking down on misleading ads: Government to introduce guidelines to curb environmental greenwashing

How it Works

Indians placed 6.5 million food-delivery orders online on New Year's Eve 2023: Report

Indians placed 6.5 million food-delivery orders online on New Year's Eve 2023: Report

How it Works

Why Meta's AI chief Yann LeCun turned down a job at Google?

Why Meta's AI chief Yann LeCun turned down a job at Google?

How it Works

Luxury carmaker JLR India clocks three consecutive quarters of record sales growth

Luxury carmaker JLR India clocks three consecutive quarters of record sales growth

How it Works

Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Maruti to invest ₹38,200 crore in enhancing production line

Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Maruti to invest ₹38,200 crore in enhancing production line