Capgemini and Albertsons Media Collective announce agreement for media planning, media operations and content creation

Albertsons Media Collective, the retail media arm for Albertsons Companies, Inc and Capgemini have announced a new agreement for media planning, media operations and content creation.

As its global business partner, Albertsons Media Collective will leverage Capgemini’s intelligent process automation technology, underpinned by robotic process automation (RPA) and generative artificial intelligence (AI), to unlock deep learning insights for media planning and real-time creative optimizations. As part of the partnership, Capgemini will implement technology to automate and enhance operations for media planning, activation workflows and creative versioning, as well as insights for live campaign optimizations.

“The advertising industry is ripe with potential to integrate AI, and we see a massive opportunity to leverage process automation to streamline our workflows, drive enhanced campaign performance and accelerate speed to market,” said Kristi Argyilan, SVP of Retail Media for Albertsons Media Collective. “Partnering with a digital transformation pioneer like Capgemini will enable us to empower our employees to focus their time on higher level tasks, while simultaneously providing more flexibility, efficiency and performance for our clients.”

Capgemini anticipates that leveraging digital technologies will enable Albertsons Media Collective and its clients to achieve a 20 percent faster speed to market. Additionally, the collaboration with Capgemini enables Albertsons Media Collective to provide its clients with greater flexibility, efficiencies and campaign performance.