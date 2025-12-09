CCPA slams Meesho with ₹10 lakh fine over walkie-talkie disclosure lapse

A Bench, including Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra, determined that Meesho permitted listings for walkie-talkies without clear disclosures regarding spectrum compliance, licensing rules, and certification, specifically the Equipment Type Approval (ETA) from the Wireless Planning and Coordination (WPC) Wing under the Union Ministry of Communications. The use of these devices is regulated under the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a ₹10 lakh penalty on e-commerce platform Meesho for facilitating the sale of walkie-talkies without mandatory legal disclosures. The CCPA ruled that the platform engaged in misleading advertisements and failed to inform consumers about key regulatory requirements applicable to the radio communication devices.

A Bench, including Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra, determined that Meesho permitted listings for walkie-talkies without clear disclosures regarding spectrum compliance, licensing rules, and certification, specifically the Equipment Type Approval (ETA) from the Wireless Planning and Coordination (WPC) Wing under the Union Ministry of Communications. The use of these devices is regulated under the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933.

The authority found that the omission of crucial information could mislead consumers into believing the walkie-talkies were legal for unrestricted use. The CCPA, which initiated a suo motu case, noted that devices were sold on the platform until May 2025 without disclosures mandated by the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and the E-commerce Rules, 2020. The investigation concluded that buyers were deprived of essential information, exposing them to legal and safety risks.

Meesho’s defense, citing incorrect categorization by sellers under "Kids & Toys" and post-flagging delisting, was rejected by the CCPA. The authority held that e-commerce platforms cannot operate as passive intermediaries when they exercise control over aspects like seller onboarding, pricing systems, and revenue-generating listings, emphasizing the need for proactive prevention of illegal sales. The company was also noted for not taking legal action against the non-compliant sellers, choosing only to delist products.

In addition to the fine, the CCPA issued directives requiring Meesho to:

Ensure no walkie-talkies or licensed radio-based equipment are listed on its platform without statutory approvals.

Conduct periodic self-audits to prevent future deceptive listings and publish a certificate of such self-audit on its website.

First Published on Dec 9, 2025 8:54 AM