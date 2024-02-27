ChatGPT, Gemini rival?: Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim launches an AI chatbot

Krutrim, an artificial intelligence startup launched by Ola founder and chairman Bhavish Aggarwal, rolled out an AI chatbot in public beta, that works similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, Moneycontrol reported.

"This is a start for us and our first generation product. Lots more to come and this will also improve significantly as we build on this base," Aggarwal said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Krutrim means 'artificial' in Sanskrit. According to the company, Krutrim is “an AI model of our own, built on local Indian knowledge, languages, and data.”

The report stated that the launch comes a month after Krutrim disclosed a $50 million financing at a $1 billion valuation, to become the country's first startup unicorn in 2024. The company mentioned that it is the first AI unicorn in the country.

Matrix Partners India, an early backer of Aggarwal's other ventures Ola Cabs and the IPO-bound Ola Electric, led the funding round.