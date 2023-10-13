comScore

How it Works

COAI urges TRAI to reject startups’ submission debating network fee and net neutrality

The Cellular Operators Association of India termed the letter as "propaganda activism" and “fear-mongering".

By  Storyboard18Oct 13, 2023 1:45 PM
COAI urges TRAI to reject startups’ submission debating network fee and net neutrality
According to reports, a letter dated October 4 from COAI's Director General Lt Gen (retd) SP Kochhar to the TRAI Chairman rebuts this argument, asserting that the proposed network fee will not be levied on startups or smaller OTT players. (Image source: News18)

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), has called upon the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to reject the submission made by 130 startups on net neutrality. As per reports, COAI said the content of this submission, is "based on false pretence and misinformed views”. They also termed the letter as "propaganda activism" and “fear-mongering".

In recent weeks, startups and telecommunications companies have been debating over network fee collection proposals from over-the-top (OTT) companies.

According to startups, this contradicts net neutrality principles.

In September 2023, in an open letter, the founders of over 120 startups, including the likes of Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha and Vijay Shekhar Sharma of Paytm, urged TRAI to uphold the principles of net neutrality and refrain from implementing any discriminatory measures. Among other things, such moves could lead to excessive regulation of internet services and also impact the smaller players heavily.

According to reports, a letter dated October 4 from COAI's Director General Lt Gen (retd) SP Kochhar to the TRAI Chairman rebuts this argument, asserting that the proposed network fee will not be levied on startups or smaller OTT players.


Tags
First Published on Oct 13, 2023 1:45 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Moneycontrol collaborates with Aditya Birla Group to launch video series '1 Minute Investment Pops'

Moneycontrol collaborates with Aditya Birla Group to launch video series '1 Minute Investment Pops'

How it Works

McDonald’s, Domino’s, KFC, Paper Boat, Licious, Starbucks are some of India's favorite food brands: YouGov

McDonald’s, Domino’s, KFC, Paper Boat, Licious, Starbucks are some of India's favorite food brands: YouGov

How it Works

Net Neutrality: Telcos urge TRAI to ignore letter signed by Nithin Kamath, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, other startup founders

Net Neutrality: Telcos urge TRAI to ignore letter signed by Nithin Kamath, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, other startup founders

How it Works

Zee-Sony merger: NCLAT defers hearing of Axis Finance's plea challenging deal

Zee-Sony merger: NCLAT defers hearing of Axis Finance's plea challenging deal

How it Works

Gaming firms may use grey area in GST law to challenge 'retrospective' taxation: Sources

Gaming firms may use grey area in GST law to challenge 'retrospective' taxation: Sources

How it Works

SEBI's Ananth Narayan G: We need investor education programs so people rely less on finfluencers, charlatans

SEBI's Ananth Narayan G: We need investor education programs so people rely less on finfluencers, charlatans

How it Works

Marketing Mocktail: The sound of brands - sonic branding explained

Marketing Mocktail: The sound of brands - sonic branding explained