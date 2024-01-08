comScore

Colors achieves an 80% surge in viewership over the last six months

This comes as a culmination of an upsurge that the channel has been seeing all through the second half of 2023, growing from 117 GRPs in wk22 to 207 at the close of the year.

By  Storyboard18Jan 8, 2024 5:49 PM
The past six months have seen Colors' viewership share surge by ~80 percent, helping uthe channel cross a milestone with 207 GRPs. (Representative Image: rc.xyz NFT gallery via Unsplash)

Colors, India’s fastest growing Hindi General Entertainment Channel (GEC), crossed the vaunted 200 GRP mark as it clocked 207 GRPs in the latest BARC ratings. This comes as a culmination of an upsurge that the channel has been seeing all through the second half of 2023, growing from 117 GRPs in wk22 to 207 at the close of the year.

“The past six months have seen our viewership share surge by ~80 percent, helping us open the new year by crossing a significant milestone with 207 GRPs. At the heart of this exponential surge lies our strategic content approach, meticulously designed to cater to the entire family through a harmonious blend of fiction and non-fiction programming. Today, we are the only complete family entertainment GEC in the HSM market. From mythos to social dramas to non-fiction content, Colors is a microcosm of the diversity of our viewers. Our content strategy reflects this belief and our rapid climb through the ratings charts reflects India’s faith in our content.”

Alok Jain, president – general entertainment, Viacom18 observed, adding, “I’d also like to take a moment to acknowledge the team effort that goes into this – from understanding viewer preferences, to creating content that resonates, to amplifying, analysing and iterating it – our institutional adoption of the viewer-first approach is a truly differentiating factor.”


Tags
First Published on Jan 8, 2024 1:16 PM

