            

      “Committed to comply with industry standards”: Honasa Consumer on ASCI's ads violations report

      After ASCI revealed Honasa Consumer as one of the top ad violators, the company says almost 94% of the cases have been around influencer content, where the dynamics have rapidly been evolving.

      By  Storyboard18May 23, 2024 7:48 PM
      “Committed to comply with industry standards”: Honasa Consumer on ASCI's ads violations report
      Most of these brands are actively promoted and advertised on digital media, especially through influencer marketing.

      After a total of 187 ads by Mamaearth-parent Honasa Consumer were flagged for violations by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), the company acknowledged the evolving challenges of the advertising and marketing ecosystem and said that it is committed to comply with industry standards.

      “It has been our constant endeavour to educate ourselves and our partners on the guidelines defined by ASCI and be completely compliant with them. Almost 94% of the cases have been around influencer content. While we acknowledge the challenge, we would like to highlight that the dynamics of creator content marketing have been rapidly evolving and since Honasa has potentially works with the largest creator pool being having the largest content creator pool, hence the quantum looks large, while this is a fraction of the content churned out by the company at large,” it said.

      “However, we understand the gravity of the matter and have enhanced our internal protocols to ensure minimizing the same. We are committed to complying with industry standards and maintaining the trust of our customers, which is of paramount importance to us,” it added.

      In its latest Annual Complaints Report (2023), ASCI on Wednesday noted that Honasa Consumer, founded by Ghazal and Varun Alagh, is the biggest violator with 187 such ads processed with its brand DermaCo range of products leading with 14 such ads, Mamaearth range of products with 10, followed by Aqualogica with 6, among other ranges of brands and products.

      Most of these brands are actively promoted and advertised on digital media, especially through influencer marketing. The report noted that 85% of the total ads scrutinised by ASCI appeared on digital medium. Overall, 91% of ads were in violation of the celebrity guidelines and 99% of ads violated the influencer guidelines. Under Influencer violations, the top five categories were personal care, fashion and lifestyle, F&B, edutech, and baby care.

      Honasa Consumer today showcased a 28.7% year-on-year growth to near Rs 2,000 crore revenue threshold in FY24. The Gurugram-based firm also saw a modest 3.7% decrease in revenue to Rs 471 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 488 crore in Q3 FY24.


      Tags
      First Published on May 23, 2024 7:33 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      Impulsive travel takes precedence: Young Indian globetrotters chase once-in-a-lifetime adventures

      Impulsive travel takes precedence: Young Indian globetrotters chase once-in-a-lifetime adventures

      How it Works

      85 percent of India Inc are optimistic about promotions, career changes or salary hikes in 2024: Simplilearn Survey

      85 percent of India Inc are optimistic about promotions, career changes or salary hikes in 2024: Simplilearn Survey

      How it Works

      Global travel industry poised for 14 percent YoY growth in 2024: Criteo report

      Global travel industry poised for 14 percent YoY growth in 2024: Criteo report

      How it Works

      79 percent marketers in India are experimenting with or have fully implemented AI into workflows

      79 percent marketers in India are experimenting with or have fully implemented AI into workflows

      How it Works

      Shah Rukh Khan admitted to Ahmedabad hospital due to heatstroke

      Shah Rukh Khan admitted to Ahmedabad hospital due to heatstroke

      How it Works

      ASCI finds healthcare and illegal betting top violative sector in FY24

      ASCI finds healthcare and illegal betting top violative sector in FY24

      How it Works

      TRAI hosts meeting of regulators to combat spam calls, messages

      TRAI hosts meeting of regulators to combat spam calls, messages