Consumer court orders ITC to pay Rs 1 lakh to man who found one biscuit less in a packet

A consumer court has directed ITC Limited, one of India's leading conglomerates, to pay Rs 1 lakh in compensation to a consumer who accused the company of deceptive practices after he claimed that he found only 15 biscuits in a packet that was supposed to contain 16. The complaint was filed by Chennai resident P Dillibabu after he found 15 biscuits in packs of 16 each, sold by ITC, and the court ruled in favour of the complainant on August 29, finding ITC guilty of "unfair trade practices".