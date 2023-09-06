comScore

Consumer court orders ITC to pay Rs 1 lakh to man who found one biscuit less in a packet

ITC Limited was ordered by a consumer court to pay Rs 1 lakh in compensation to a consumer who found only 15 biscuits in a 16-biscuit pack. The court ruled in favor of the complainant, citing "unfair trade practices".

By  CNBC - TV18Sep 6, 2023 6:05 PM
The complaint was filed by Chennai resident P Dillibabu after he found 15 biscuits in packs of 16 each, sold by ITC, and the court ruled in favour of the complainant on August 29, finding ITC guilty of "unfair trade practices".

A consumer court has directed ITC Limited, one of India's leading conglomerates, to pay Rs 1 lakh in compensation to a consumer who accused the company of deceptive practices after he claimed that he found only 15 biscuits in a packet that was supposed to contain 16. The complaint was filed by Chennai resident P Dillibabu after he found 15 biscuits in packs of 16 each, sold by ITC, and the court ruled in favour of the complainant on August 29, finding ITC guilty of "unfair trade practices".

According to media reports, in December 2021, while in Manali, the complainant purchased 24 packets of 'Sun Feast Marie Light' biscuits from a local retail store. However, upon opening the packets, he claimed that he discovered that one of the 16 biscuit packs contained only 15. Dillibabu said he promptly approached both the retail store and ITC for an explanation but received no satisfactory response from either party.


First Published on Sep 6, 2023 6:05 PM

