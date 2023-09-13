Contextual advertising has boosted CTR by 164 percent: Report

Ahead of the festive season, VDO.AI, global advertising technology innovator, has revealed statistics highlighting the impressive growth of contextual advertising among the Indian audience. The analysis specifically targeted key sectors and renowned brands in the advertising and marketing, e-commerce, and outsourcing industries, accumulating an average of 1,000,000 impressions throughout the campaign.

The campaign was launched to evaluate the engagement rate during the festive season, covering five major metropolitan hubs, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru. It was executed across a diverse network of over 1,000 websites. The findings from this comprehensive analysis underscore a 164 percent increase in click-through rates (CTR) for contextual campaigns, significantly outperforming open auction campaigns.

The key highlights of the report include:

•164 percent increase in Click-Through Rates (CTR): The implementation of Contextual Advertising has led to a substantial boost in CTR, showcasing the effectiveness of contextual advertising.

•Enhanced user engagement: By delivering ads in context with the content, VDO.AI has witnessed a significant increase in user engagement.

•Improved ROI: The surge in engagement rates directly correlates with improved return on investment (ROI) for advertisers.

Talking about this mushrooming trend, Amitt Sharma, founder, and chief executive officer, VDO.AI stated, “In the realm of advertising, contextual advertising is a double win — driving conversions while actively reducing carbon emissions. At VDO.AI, we champion consumer-centric strategies, closely tracking industry trends. Our campaigns exemplify that when ads harmonize with consumer interests, the outcome is not only remarkable conversions but also a beneficial environmental footprint."