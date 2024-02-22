CSK to play RCB in Tata IPL 2024 opening match

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Royal Challengers of Bangalore (RCB) in the opening match of the Tata IPL 2024 at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22, as per the schedule released on Thursday.

MS Dhoni will will look to lead CSK to its sixth title, making it the team with the most crowns.

With the impending elections, the schedule was released only for the first 21 matches from March 22 to April 7. The Election Commission is expected to announce the nationwide polling dates between the second and third week of March and only after that will the complete schedule of the marquee tournament be released.

There are four double-headers in the initial schedule. On March 23, Punjab Kings will play the day match against Delhi Capitals at home and in the evening, Kolkata Knight Riders hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens.

On March 24, Rajasthan Royals will play an afternoon match, against Lucknow Super Giants, and the same evening, Gujarat Titans will play their first match, in Mumbai against five-time champions Mumbai Indians.