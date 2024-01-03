D-Mart Q3 business update: Revenue jumps 17 percent to Rs 13,247 crore

Avenue Supermarts, parent company of retail chain D-Mart, on January 2 said standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 rose 17.19 percent to Rs 13,247.33 crore.

The company reported revenue at Rs 11,304.58 crore in the same quarter last year.

“The total number of stores as of December 31, 2023 stood at 341,” said the company in an exchange filing.

The standalone revenue from operations for quarter ended December 31, 2023 given above is subject to limited review by the statutory auditors of the company, Avenue Supermarts added.

Earlier, the stock ended up 0.96 percent to Rs 4105.35 on BSE.

The stock has not performed well in the last couple of years as it has faced stiff competition from other retailers. The stock is up 0.77 percent in last one year and down 12 percent in last two years.

In Q2, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 623.35 crore down 9.09 percent from Rs 685.71 crore in the year-ago period.

The company reported an 18.66 percent YoY (year-on-year) rise in consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 12,624.37 crore against Rs 10.638.33 crore a year ago. The revenue rose 6.39 percent from Rs 11,865.44 crore in the previous quarter.