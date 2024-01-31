Dabur's ad spends increase by 36.13 percent; amounts to Rs 244.54 crore

Domestic fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Dabur India Ltd. reported organic domestic volume growth of 4 percent. The FMCG major reported a net profit of Rs 514 crore for the October to December period. The same was Rs 476.7 crore in the corresponding period of last year, as per reports.

In the third quarter of the current fiscal year, Dabur has increased its spending on Advertisement and Publicity by 36.13 percent on a YoY basis to Rs 244.54 crore. It had spent Rs 179.64 crore on the same in the corresponding quarter, last year.

Dabur India's revenue for the third quarter stood at Rs 3,255 crore, up 7 percent as against Rs 3,043 crore in the same quarter a year ago. It was driven by steady performance of both the Home and Personal care and Food and Beverages businesses. Revenue stood at Rs 3,043 crore in Q3 of 2022-23. The third quarter revenue growth stands at 10% on constant currency basis.

The company reported an EBITDA of Rs 667.6 crore during the third quarter, up 9.4 percent from Rs 610 crore in the same quarter last year, while margin expanded by 5 basis points to 20.5%.

Category growth

Category-wise, Dabur's digestives business ended the quarter with an over 15% growth while the Ayurvedic Ethicals business grew by nearly 7% in Q3. Dabur's Shampoo and Post-Wash category reported an over 11 percent growth. The Toothpaste business ended the quarter with an industry leading over 8% jump, backed by Toothpaste Volume growth of 5 percent. The Home Care business reported a 7% growth while the Beverages business returned to the growth trajectory and ended the quarter with a 7% growth. Our Foods business, including Badshah, ended the quarter with a 22 percent growth.

International business Dabur's international business reported a growth of 11.7 percent in constant currency terms. The Nigeria business grew by 52 percent, while the Turkey business was up 44% and the Egypt business ended with a 43 percen growth. "We remain intensely focused on our strategies of managing an agile and accountable organization structure with a focus on superior product delivery and constructive disruption to drive sustainable, profitable growth across our portfolio. Moderating inflation coupled with buoyant consumer sentiments and our focussed investment in distribution footprint expansion in rural India helped demand from the hinterland bounce back for Dabur.

Rural demand for Dabur grew 200 bps ahead of urban. We have also stepped-up investment behind our brands to drive competitive volume growth, reflected in our higher advertising spends during the quarter," said Dabur India Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra.

"We have been investing in growing our rural footprint, which has expanded by 17,000 villages in the current fiscal from 100,000 to 117,000. We are working towards ending this year with a rural coverage of 1.2 lakh villages. Dabur's rural distribution has, in fact, been the highest in the industry, giving us a distinct advantage and helping drive our rural growth," Malhotra added.

The company, in its quarterly business update last month, projected mid- to high-single-digit growth in its consolidated revenue for the third quarter ended December 31, as demand for its consumer goods in rural areas continued to lag urban regions and pricing growth remained subdued.