comScore            

How it Works

DCGI seeks information on cosmetics consignments to prevent sale of fake products

DCGI has asked for information on the number of consignments, bills, quantity of imports, cost of imported cosmetics, etc.

By  Storyboard18Feb 27, 2024 1:07 PM
DCGI seeks information on cosmetics consignments to prevent sale of fake products
Raids were carried out in the past that exposed the amount of illegal cosmetics in the Indian market. The goods that were seized included caffeine, skin peel exfoliators and hair serums. (Image source: Unsplash)

The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) has asked cosmetics importers to provide information on consignments that arrive in the country, in order to prevent the sale of unregulated and fake products. DGCI has asked for information on the number of consignments, their bills, the quantity that is being imported, the cost of imported cosmetics etc.

In the past, the DCGI had issued a show-cause notice to e-commerce platforms for the sale and distribution of adulterated cosmetics and cosmetics, which is in contravention of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, as reported by ET.

The regulatory body has also asked for details like the annual statement of the cosmetics imported in India from the date of grant og IRN under Cos-4A to their office, stated the report.

This includes details like number of consignments followed by the bill of entries of each consignment, imported quantity in each consignment, total cost of imported cosmetics in each consignment. This is followed by warehouse details where they are stored for further distribution and sale, highlighted the report.

Raids were carried out in the past that exposed the amount of illegal cosmetics in the Indian market. The goods that were seized included caffeine, skin peel exfoliators and hair serums.


Tags
First Published on Feb 27, 2024 1:07 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

707 mn people in India enjoy OTT audio and video services: Reports

707 mn people in India enjoy OTT audio and video services: Reports

How it Works

FM Nirmala Sitharaman: RBI should hold regular meetings with fintech companies

FM Nirmala Sitharaman: RBI should hold regular meetings with fintech companies

How it Works

GroupM report: 117 percent growth in delivery of paid media to CTV devices from 2022-2023

GroupM report: 117 percent growth in delivery of paid media to CTV devices from 2022-2023

How it Works

20 percent of all the people watching video content in 2023 have been cord cutters: Kantar

20 percent of all the people watching video content in 2023 have been cord cutters: Kantar

How it Works

New consumer classification to help advertisers with precise targeting, says BARC chair Shashi Sinha and top marketers

New consumer classification to help advertisers with precise targeting, says BARC chair Shashi Sinha and top marketers

How it Works

Layoffs: Travel company Expedia cuts 1,500 jobs

Layoffs: Travel company Expedia cuts 1,500 jobs

How it Works

Election Commission asks MIB to direct Cinema owners to screen voter awareness film

Election Commission asks MIB to direct Cinema owners to screen voter awareness film
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!