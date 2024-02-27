DCGI seeks information on cosmetics consignments to prevent sale of fake products

The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) has asked cosmetics importers to provide information on consignments that arrive in the country, in order to prevent the sale of unregulated and fake products. DGCI has asked for information on the number of consignments, their bills, the quantity that is being imported, the cost of imported cosmetics etc.

In the past, the DCGI had issued a show-cause notice to e-commerce platforms for the sale and distribution of adulterated cosmetics and cosmetics, which is in contravention of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, as reported by ET.

The regulatory body has also asked for details like the annual statement of the cosmetics imported in India from the date of grant og IRN under Cos-4A to their office, stated the report.

This includes details like number of consignments followed by the bill of entries of each consignment, imported quantity in each consignment, total cost of imported cosmetics in each consignment. This is followed by warehouse details where they are stored for further distribution and sale, highlighted the report.