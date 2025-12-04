Delhi 5-star tariff jumps 70% overnight: Luxury hotel rates soar to ₹85,000–₹1.3 lakh from ₹50,000–₹80,000 for Putin visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi, his first since the Ukraine conflict began, is driving a financial impact in the national capital's luxury hotel sector. Five-star hotels in central Delhi, including Taj Palace, Taj Mahal, Oberoi, Leela, and ITC Maurya, report being fully booked for the weekend. The average room tariff saw an increase, jumping from a previous range of Rs 50,000 to Rs 80,000 to a new range of Rs 85,000 to 1.3 lakh starting Thursday, according to hotel officials.

Putin is scheduled to occupy the 4,700-square-foot “grand presidential suite” at the ITC Maurya, a residence previously hosted by US Presidents Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and Bill Clinton. The two-bedroom suite features a reception area, living room, study, 12-seater private dining room, mini-spa, and gymnasium. The Russian delegation has also secured rooms at the nearby Taj Palace. The hotel's famed restaurants, Bukhara and Dum-Pukht, popular with former US presidents, have prepared for the Russian contingent.

Protocol and security measures govern the Russian President's movements and diet. Reports indicate Putin’s meals undergo multiple security and protocol clearances before serving. His breakfast consists of items such as porridge, tvorog, and honey. Post-workout, he reportedly consumes steak and quail eggs for protein. While alcohol consumption is restricted primarily to ceremonial events, his preferred drink is green tea, and pistachio ice cream is noted as a personal favorite.

The diplomatic goal of the visit includes shoring up the bilateral strategic and economic partnership between India and Russia, set against the context of a current downturn in India's relationship with the US. Several agreements are anticipated during the visit, covering areas such as trade, economy, healthcare, and academia.

