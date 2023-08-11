Devendra Fadnavis: Politics is all about building a brand

At a recent event hosted by the International Advertising Association (IAA), Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister, shared his opinion on politics and branding. “Jo zyaada bhikhta, uspe zyaada charcha hoti hai. Politics is all about building a brand. It is all about communication,” he said.

Fadnavis further mentioned how politicians need to start thinking of smart communication strategies. “Today, communication is more of perception and myth. People have very short memory because every second, they have something to consume via their mobile, television or some other medium. It is the time where communication has to be smarter,” he explained.

He also spoke about brand Maharashtra. “Brand Maharashtra is all about technology. Brand Maharashtra is all about startups. The startup capital of India is Maharashtra. We account for 16,000 startups out of 19,000 registered startups in India, and out of 100 unicorns, Maharashtra accounts for 25 unicorns. We are the business magnate of India,” he said.