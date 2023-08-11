comScore

Devendra Fadnavis: Politics is all about building a brand

At a recent event hosted by the International Advertising Association (IAA), Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis spoke about the importance of communication in politics, brand Maharashtra, his all-time favourite ad and more.

By  Storyboard18Aug 11, 2023 11:54 AM
Devendra Fadnavis further mentioned how politicians need to start thinking of smart communication strategies. “Today, communication is more of perception and myth. People have very short memory because every second, they have something to consume via their mobile, television or some other medium. It is the time where communication has to be smarter,” he explained. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

At a recent event hosted by the International Advertising Association (IAA), Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister, shared his opinion on politics and branding. “Jo zyaada bhikhta, uspe zyaada charcha hoti hai. Politics is all about building a brand. It is all about communication,” he said.

Fadnavis further mentioned how politicians need to start thinking of smart communication strategies. “Today, communication is more of perception and myth. People have very short memory because every second, they have something to consume via their mobile, television or some other medium. It is the time where communication has to be smarter,” he explained.

He also spoke about brand Maharashtra. “Brand Maharashtra is all about technology. Brand Maharashtra is all about startups. The startup capital of India is Maharashtra. We account for 16,000 startups out of 19,000 registered startups in India, and out of 100 unicorns, Maharashtra accounts for 25 unicorns. We are the business magnate of India,” he said.

When asked about his all-time favourite advertisement, he replied, “The best which we have been admiring for many days has been Amul.”


First Published on Aug 11, 2023 11:03 AM

