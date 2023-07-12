Disney explores strategic options in India amid Star India's fortunes shift: WSJ Report

Disney is currently exploring strategic options for its business in India, reflecting the shift in Star India's fortunes following Disney's acquisition of Fox's entertainment assets. As per a Wall Street Journal report, options could involve a joint venture or even a sale.

In an effort to facilitate the growth of its India business and alleviate some financial burden, Disney has engaged in discussions with at least one bank, said the report. The talks are still in their early stages, and it remains uncertain which course of action Disney will ultimately pursue.

As Disney and its competitors navigate a costly transition towards streaming platforms, they are increasingly shifting away from traditional TV enterprises. In a bid to make that transition happen, in 2019, Disney paid $71.3 billion to acquire the entertainment assets of 21st Century Fox. At the time, Star India stood out as one of Fox's prized possessions, playing a crucial role in Disney's strategy to expand its nascent streaming business worldwide. This acquisition granted Disney the broadcasting and streaming rights for the Indian Premier League cricket matches, along with numerous TV channels in multiple languages and a stake in a Bollywood movie production company.

Hotstar, once proud of its impressive milestone of 150 million monthly active users, was experiencing continuous growth, largely driven by its exclusive streaming rights to the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, this growing user base turned into a significant challenge when Hotstar lost the streaming rights of IPL to Reliance's JioCinema. This setback posed a considerable obstacle for Disney+ Hotstar, as the loss of such a marquee sporting event meant a potential decline in user engagement and a risk of losing a substantial portion of their dedicated audience.