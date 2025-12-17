Doordarshan floats ₹7-crore tender to procure 46 non-linear editing systems

The move is part of Doordarshan’s ongoing efforts to modernise its production and post-production infrastructure, as it seeks to enhance content quality and operational efficiency across its national and regional channels.

Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has invited open e-tenders for the supply of non-linear editing (NLE) systems for the Doordarshan network, in a procurement estimated at ₹7 crore, including applicable taxes.

According to the notice issued by the Directorate General of Doordarshan, the tender covers the supply of 46 sets of non-linear editing systems along with a centralised licensing server hardware. The procurement will follow a two-bid system, comprising separate technical and financial bids, to be submitted digitally through Prasar Bharati’s e-procurement portal.

The tender (NIT-27/2025-26) is open to reputed Indian bidders and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) only, in line with the government’s public procurement and “Make in India” guidelines.

Global bidders are not eligible, as per amendments to the General Financial Rules (GFR), 2017.

The bids are scheduled to be opened on January 19, 2026, at 1 pm. Bidders are required to submit an earnest money deposit (EMD) of ₹21 lakh. The delivery period for the equipment has been specified as three months from the date of contract award, subject to the conditions outlined in the technical specifications.

Prasar Bharati said the tender documents, including detailed specifications and bid conditions, are available for download on its e-procurement portal as well as on the Doordarshan and government e-procurement websites. Any corrigenda or amendments will be published online.

The financial bids will be opened only for those bidders who qualify in the technical evaluation stage. The broadcaster has also reserved the right to accept or reject any or all bids, or annul the tender process at any stage, without assigning reasons.

The move is part of Doordarshan’s ongoing efforts to modernise its production and post-production infrastructure, as it seeks to enhance content quality and operational efficiency across its national and regional channels.

First Published on Dec 17, 2025 9:11 AM