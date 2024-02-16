E-Gaming Federation and Maharashtra Health Services join forces for public awareness campaign

The E-Gaming Federation (EGF), India’s foremost skill-gaming industry body signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Commissionerate of Health Services, Government of Maharashtra to promote Responsible Gaming in the state. Reiterating EGF’s commitment to player protection and responsible play, the 360-degree campaign will create awareness around responsible gaming practices to foster a safer gaming environment for the players. The landmark agreement outlines collaborative efforts of EGF and the Maharashtra Government in implementing comprehensive initiatives to address and educate youth in making well-informed decisions while playing online. Maharashtra has been one of the most progressive states in the country which has embraced technology and innovation and set an example for others to follow. The state is in the top three online gaming states in India with two online gaming unicorn startups based in Mumbai. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in December 2022, also noted the need for a social outreach campaign to empower players with the knowledge and tools to instill responsible gaming behavior. Announcing the MoU, Shri. Dheeraj Kumar, Commissioner, Health Services & MD NHM said, “India's online gaming industry is experiencing rapid growth, with Maharashtra leading the charge in cultivating a dynamic digital environment. By embracing technology and innovation, our state serves as a beacon for others to emulate. The collaborative effort between the Maharashtra government and EGF represents a crucial stride in combating the risks linked to irresponsible gaming. Our foremost objective is to advocate for responsible behaviour, raising awareness and offering support services like counselling to aid individuals, prioritizing the well-being of our citizens.” Anuraag Saxena, CEO, EGF said, “We are proud to be a part of this important campaign with Maharashtra government. The campaign exemplifies our commitment to encouraging a healthy gaming environment for all. EGF has always emphasized the importance of enabling responsible gaming for the players and platforms that promote safe and transparent play. This campaign is a crucial step in our ongoing efforts to support and promote dialogue for a secure gaming environment." EGF is the first Federation to encourage responsible gameplay and has created responsible gaming initiatives and best practices for the industry. The Federation has always led by example and set a benchmark for responsible gaming within the industry. This first-of-a-kind partnership with the Maharashtra government reinforces EGF’s pioneer commitment to the gaming sector. EGF is the unified voice of the online skill gaming sector in India, representing the views of an overwhelming majority. The Federation counts the top 5 Gaming Developers and Operators in India, including a Unicorn amongst its members.