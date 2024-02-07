E-Gaming Federation signs MoU with Maharashtra government to promote responsible gaming

The E-Gaming Federation (EGF), India’s foremost skill-gaming industry body signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra (Commissionerate of Health Services) to promote Responsible Gaming in the state. Reiterating EGF’s commitment to player protection and responsible play, the 360-degree campaign will create awareness around responsible gaming practices to foster a safer gaming environment for the players.

The agreement outlines collaborative efforts of EGF and the Maharashtra Government in implementing comprehensive initiatives to address and educate youth in making well-informed decisions while playing online.

Maharashtra has been one of the most progressive states in the country which has embraced technology and innovation and set an example for others to follow. The state is in the top three online gaming states in India with two online gaming unicorn startups based in Mumbai. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in December 2022, also noted the need for a social outreach campaign to empower players with the knowledge and tools to instill responsible gaming behavior.

Building awareness around Responsible Gaming behavior, EGF launched ‘Asli Gamer’ campaign in January 2023. Over 200K gamers joined the initiative and almost 175000 players downloaded the ‘Asli Gamer’ badge - a symbolic pledge to be responsible. Featuring Indian cricketer Shubman Gill and rapper Naezy, the campaign inspired and motivated players to embrace and foster healthy gaming practices.