E-Gaming Federation signs MoU with NLU New Delhi

The E-Gaming Federation (EGF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Law University (NLU), New Delhi for knowledge development, research, and capacity building in gaming and technology policy and related areas. The MoU underscores the commitment of both organizations to strengthen India’s policy framework and contribute to the enhancement of standards in the gaming and technology sector through cutting-edge research and innovation.

As part of the strategic partnership, EGF, and NLU will collaborate on various projects to analyze and discuss contemporary issues of public concern, and their legal implications and dialogue to exchange information contributing to the advancement of the gaming and technology sector.

Speaking on the occasion Prof. (Dr.) G.S. Bajpai, NLU said, “EGF’s concerted efforts to encourage the online gaming sector are noteworthy and inspiring. We are enthusiastic about this knowledge development journey with EGF and believe that our collaborative effort will provide informed insights to promote legal awareness and achieve political, social, and economic justice. We look forward to the opportunities for capacity-building and collaborative learning that this partnership will bring.”

Expressing delight over the MoU, Anuraag Saxena, CEO of EGF said, “EGF is developing a community in pursuit of education, research, and scholarship in the field of online gaming in India. By fostering an environment of collaboration and shared learning, we aim to recognize the importance of advocating for progressive policies that aid innovation, ensure consumer protection, and promote responsible gaming. We are excited to join hands with National Law University and think that this alliance would be a significant step towards leveraging academic expertise for the benefit of the industry stakeholders and wider community.”