Election Commission asks MIB to direct Cinema owners to screen voter awareness film

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to promote voter awareness and education activities for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024.

It asked the Ministry to direct all Cinema owners to screen the voter awareness film "My Vote My Duty" in theatres across the country before screening and during the interval of each film. It said voter awareness films with CFC certification will be provided by ECl in Hindi and English and vernacular languages by the concerned Chief Electoral Officer of the State and Union Territory.